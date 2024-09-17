How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Information on live coverage of today’s MLB play is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 17
San Francisco Giants (72-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (81-69) at Cincinnati Reds (73-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (79-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.11 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61) at Miami Marlins (55-95)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (75-75) at Tampa Bay Rays (73-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.28 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.24 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-82) at New York Mets (82-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (65-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.33 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (78-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.32 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (90-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-10, 4.49 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.6 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79) at St. Louis Cardinals (75-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.2 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) at Texas Rangers (71-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.2 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) at Colorado Rockies (58-93)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-4, 4.14 ERA)
Houston Astros (81-69) at San Diego Padres (86-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.59 ERA)
New York Yankees (87-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.18 ERA)
