How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Information on live coverage of today’s MLB play is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 17

San Francisco Giants (72-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA)

Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (81-69) at Cincinnati Reds (73-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (79-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA)

Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA) Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61) at Miami Marlins (55-95)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA)

Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-75) at Tampa Bay Rays (73-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

Shane Baz (2-3, 3.28 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.24 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-82) at New York Mets (82-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA)

Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA) Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA)

Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.33 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (78-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.32 ERA)

Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.32 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (90-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-10, 4.49 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-10, 4.49 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.6 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79) at St. Louis Cardinals (75-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA)

Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.2 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) at Texas Rangers (71-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.2 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) at Colorado Rockies (58-93)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-90)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA)

Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-4, 4.14 ERA)

Houston Astros (81-69) at San Diego Padres (86-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA)

Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.59 ERA)

New York Yankees (87-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38 ERA)

Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.18 ERA)

