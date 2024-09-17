How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 17 Published 7:07 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Spencer Steer and Jorge Soler will take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves meet on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are seventh in MLB play with 188 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .408.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 641 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He’s put together a 3.79 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up just one hit.

He will try for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away – Darren McCaughan

