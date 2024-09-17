How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 17
Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Minnesota Lynx against the Connecticut Sun — one of five games — should be interesting.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: The U and Peachtree TV
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
