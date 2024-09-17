How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 17 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Minnesota Lynx against the Connecticut Sun — one of five games — should be interesting.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSNX

NBCS-BOS and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: The U and Peachtree TV

The U and Peachtree TV Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Prime Video

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

