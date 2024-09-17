MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 17
Published 6:12 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.
To pick up an edge prior to today’s MLB action, read our betting preview below.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 17
San Francisco Giants (72-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (100) over the Giants (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (81-69) at Cincinnati Reds (73-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves -105
- Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Reds 4, Braves 3
- Moneyline Pick: Reds (-105) over the Braves (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 9 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
Minnesota Twins (79-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins +105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-125) over the Twins (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.11 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61) at Miami Marlins (55-95)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +155
- Total: 9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-190) over the Marlins (+155)
- Total Pick: Under 9.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (75-75) at Tampa Bay Rays (73-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Rays 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rays (-105) over the Red Sox (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.28 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.24 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Washington Nationals (68-82) at New York Mets (82-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +140
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-165) over the Nationals (+140)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (65-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +135
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Athletics 3
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-160) over the Athletics (+135)
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.33 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (78-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +145
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Tigers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Tigers (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.32 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (90-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (125) over the Phillies (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-10, 4.49 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.6 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79) at St. Louis Cardinals (75-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-145) over the Pirates (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.2 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) at Texas Rangers (71-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers () over the Blue Jays ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.2 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) at Colorado Rockies (58-93)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +125
- Total: 11.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-155) over the Rockies (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 11.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-90)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -165
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +140
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (-165) over the White Sox (+140)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-4, 4.14 ERA)
Houston Astros (81-69) at San Diego Padres (86-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros -105
- Total: 7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-115) over the Astros (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.59 ERA)
New York Yankees (87-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100
- Total: 7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (100) over the Yankees (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.18 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.