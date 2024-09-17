MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 17 Published 6:12 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.

To pick up an edge prior to today’s MLB action, read our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 17

San Francisco Giants (72-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -120

Orioles -120 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +100

Giants +100 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Giants 4

Orioles 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (100) over the Giants (-120)

Orioles (100) over the Giants (-120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA)

Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (81-69) at Cincinnati Reds (73-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -115

Reds -115 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -105

Braves -105 Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Reds 4, Braves 3

Reds 4, Braves 3 Moneyline Pick: Reds (-105) over the Braves (-115)

Reds (-105) over the Braves (-115) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (79-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -125

Guardians -125 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +105

Twins +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Twins 4

Guardians 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-125) over the Twins (+105)

Guardians (-125) over the Twins (+105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA)

Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA) Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61) at Miami Marlins (55-95)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -190

Dodgers -190 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +155

Marlins +155 Total: 9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Marlins 4

Dodgers 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-190) over the Marlins (+155)

Dodgers (-190) over the Marlins (+155) Total Pick: Under 9.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA)

Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-75) at Tampa Bay Rays (73-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays -115

Rays -115 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox -105

Red Sox -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Rays 5, Red Sox 4

Rays 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Rays (-105) over the Red Sox (-115)

Rays (-105) over the Red Sox (-115) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

Shane Baz (2-3, 3.28 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.24 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-82) at New York Mets (82-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -165

Mets -165 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +140

Nationals +140 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Nationals 4

Mets 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-165) over the Nationals (+140)

Mets (-165) over the Nationals (+140) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA)

Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA) Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -160

Cubs -160 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +135

Athletics +135 Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Athletics 3

Cubs 5, Athletics 3 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-160) over the Athletics (+135)

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA)

Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.33 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (78-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175

Royals -175 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +145

Tigers +145 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Tigers 4

Royals 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Tigers (+145)

Royals (-175) over the Tigers (+145) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.32 ERA)

Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.32 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (90-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150

Brewers -150 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +125

Phillies +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4

Brewers 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (125) over the Phillies (-150)

Brewers (125) over the Phillies (-150) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-10, 4.49 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-10, 4.49 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.6 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79) at St. Louis Cardinals (75-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145

Cardinals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120

Pirates +120 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-145) over the Pirates (+120)

Cardinals (-145) over the Pirates (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA)

Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.2 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) at Texas Rangers (71-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4

Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Rangers () over the Blue Jays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.2 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) at Colorado Rockies (58-93)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -155

Diamondbacks -155 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +125

Rockies +125 Total: 11.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

11.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-155) over the Rockies (+125)

Diamondbacks (-155) over the Rockies (+125) Total Pick: Under 11.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-90)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -165

Angels -165 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +140

White Sox +140 Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4

Angels 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Angels (-165) over the White Sox (+140)

Angels (-165) over the White Sox (+140) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA)

Griffin Canning (5-13, 5.41 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-4, 4.14 ERA)

Houston Astros (81-69) at San Diego Padres (86-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -115

Padres -115 Moneyline Underdog: Astros -105

Astros -105 Total: 7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)

7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 4

Padres 5, Astros 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-115) over the Astros (-105)

Padres (-115) over the Astros (-105) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA)

Michael King (12-9, 3.06 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.59 ERA)

New York Yankees (87-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120

Mariners -120 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100

Yankees +100 Total: 7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 4

Mariners 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (100) over the Yankees (-120)

Mariners (100) over the Yankees (-120) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38 ERA)

Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.18 ERA)

