MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 18
Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.
Check out our betting breakdown for the MLB’s action today.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 18
Oakland Athletics (66-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +135
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Athletics 3
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-160) over the Athletics (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 1.23 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) at Colorado Rockies (58-93)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +130
- Total: 11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-155) over the Rockies (+130)
- Total Pick: Under 11 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-3, 5.5 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-90)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Angels () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (73-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-175) over the Giants (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.1 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Twins 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-120) over the Twins (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.6 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.9 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62) at Miami Marlins (56-95)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +150
- Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-185) over the Marlins (+150)
- Total Pick: Under 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-4, 3.7 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (81-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Reds 5, Braves 4
- Moneyline Pick: Reds (125) over the Braves (-150)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA)
Houston Astros (81-69) at San Diego Padres (86-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros -110
- Total: 7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-110) over the Astros (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.91 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Rays 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rays (-120) over the Red Sox (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.76 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-83) at New York Mets (83-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-175) over the Nationals (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-7, 3.7 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Phillies (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (79-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Tigers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (125) over the Tigers (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.5 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80) at St. Louis Cardinals (76-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +165
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-200) over the Pirates (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.45 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) at Texas Rangers (71-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120) over the Blue Jays (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.5 ERA)
New York Yankees (87-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (100) over the Yankees (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.9 ERA)
