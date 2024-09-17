Mountain Fiesta Set for September 28 in Cumberland Gap Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The 2024 Mountain Fiesta, an annual celebration that brings together the rich traditions of Latin American and Appalachian culture, is set to take place on Saturday, September 28, in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. Now in its seventh year, the event promises a vibrant lineup of live music, delicious food, dance performances, workshops, and cultural demonstrations that showcase the best of both regions.

The Mountain Fiesta will feature two stages of continuous music throughout the day. On “The Porch” stage, attendees can enjoy performances by a diverse array of artists, starting with Fred Keams at 9:45 a.m. and culminating with Tumbao at 8 p.m. Other acts include Lua Flora, Appalatin, Omar Ruiz-Lopez & Friends, Rica Chicha, Florencia & The Feeling, and New Earth Holler. Meanwhile, “Shady Groove” stage will host a mix of solo and group performances, including Robyn & Alaina, Frank’s Fiddlers, Colin Hyden, Daira Quiñones, Sarah Kate Morgan, Caleb & Alistair, and Bline Feline.

In addition to the music, the festival will offer an array of lawn and street demonstrations, highlighting traditional dances and crafts from both cultures. Attendees can witness flatfoot dancing, the Viejitos folk dance from Michoacan, and a lively comparison of flatfoot and baile folklórico by Paulina Vazquez & Carla Gover. The event will also feature Aztec dancers, square dancing in the street with Emily Bidgood, and a variety of free, professional dance classes.

Workshops and classes are another key feature of the Mountain Fiesta, offering participants a chance to engage with cultural activities firsthand. Highlights include a dulcimer workshop with Sarah Kate Morgan, a writing workshop with Crystal Good, and a songwriting workshop with Diego Avilez. Other offerings include quilting, a special PBS film screening, and a square dance workshop with Emily Bidgood.

“The Mountain Fiesta is about more than just entertainment; it’s about community and connection,” said Zachary Greene, the event organizer and a faculty member at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU). “We strive to create an environment where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our region.”

This year’s event is made possible through the collaboration of numerous partners, including LMU, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Gap Creek Coffee House, J.R. Hoe, Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College, Commercial Bank, and several local businesses and regional organizations.

The Mountain Fiesta continues to grow each year, with last year’s event drawing over 4,000 attendees. Greene organizes the Mountain Fiesta with a group of twelve J. Frank White Academy students. The 2024 student organizers include: Samuel Wright, Georgia Robards, Troy Ellison, Trinity Boger, Logan Hudson, Eren Gromley, Adriawna Hudson, Eva Gromley, Ben Kotlar, Anderson Gilley, Jacob Wilson, and Mason Doyle.

For more information about the Mountain Fiesta or to view the full schedule of events, please visit https://www.facebook.com/TheMountainFiestaCG/ or contact Zachary Greene at Zachary.Greene@LMUnet.edu.