New coat drive coming to Claiborne County Schools Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

There is a new coat drive coming to Claiborne County Schools. Justin Hart, a firefighter for the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department, has organized Claiborne County Coats for Kids and is seeking donations of coats, gloves, hats, earmuffs and any other items that can be given to children in the area to help them keep warm this winter.

“We have a lot of children in our county who, unfortunately, don’t have a lot. We also have a lot of people in our county who aren’t able to afford a coat, a ‘boggan, gloves or anything for their children,” Hart said. “As a firefighter, I’ve also seen first hand that there are a lot of families in the wintertime that don’t even have heat. So I’m trying my best to do something for the youth of our community.”

Hart has partnered with Family Resource Center Director Melissa Monday to get the coat drive going all most schools in the county. A flyer is being sent home with students to let them about Coats for Kids. Please donate any new or unneeded coat or other winter items through the schools.

Boxes are being set up in the schools and at some local businesses to accept donations of coats, gloves, beanies and any other items. The drive will last from September 16 through October 25.

Families in need will be able to pick up the donated coats at Claiborne High School on November 2 and 9 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.