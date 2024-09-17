NFL Week 3 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

If you’re looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 3, we’re on the Saints at -3 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Best Week 3 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

CHI-IND | LAC-PIT | BAL-DAL | HOU-MIN | PHI-NO

Pick: Colts -1 vs. Bears

  • Matchup: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Colts -1
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -1.5 vs. Chargers

  • Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 1.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Steelers -1.5
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +1.5 vs. Ravens

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ravens -1.5
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Texans

  • Matchup: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texans -2.5
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -3 vs. Eagles

  • Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 23.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Saints -3
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 3 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 35.5 – Chargers vs. Steelers

  • Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Total: 27.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Cowboys

Over 49.5 – Eagles vs. Saints

Under 46.5 – Chiefs vs. Falcons

Over 41 – Panthers vs. Raiders

  • Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
  • Projected Total: 41.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Date: Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

