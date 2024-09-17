NFL Week 3 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

If you’re looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 3, we’re on the Saints at -3 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Best Week 3 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

CHI-IND | LAC-PIT | BAL-DAL | HOU-MIN | PHI-NO

Pick: Colts -1 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 2.8 points
Spread: Colts -1
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: CBS

Colts by 2.8 points Spread: Colts -1

Colts -1 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -1.5 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 1.9 points
Spread: Steelers -1.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: CBS

Steelers by 1.9 points Spread: Steelers -1.5

Steelers -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +1.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 0.7 points
Spread: Ravens -1.5
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: FOX

Ravens by 0.7 points Spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens -1.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.1 points
Spread: Texans -2.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: CBS

Vikings by 5.1 points Spread: Texans -2.5

Texans -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -3 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 23.3 points
Spread: Saints -3
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: FOX

Saints by 23.3 points Spread: Saints -3

Saints -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 3 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 35.5 – Chargers vs. Steelers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Total: 27.0 points
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: CBS

27.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Projected Total: 52.3 points
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: FOX

52.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 49.5 – Eagles vs. Saints

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Projected Total: 56.5 points
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: FOX

56.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 46.5 – Chiefs vs. Falcons

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Projected Total: 42.3 points
Time: 8:20 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: NBC

42.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41 – Panthers vs. Raiders

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

Projected Total: 41.8 points
Time: 4:05 PM ET
Date: Sept. 22
TV Channel: CBS

41.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

