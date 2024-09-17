NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 11:28 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024
If you’re wondering about the best ATS bet to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 3, we’re going with the Colts at -1. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 3
Jump to Matchup:
CHI-IND | BAL-DAL | LAC-PIT | HOU-MIN | PHI-NO | GB-TEN | DET-ARI | KC-ATL | MIA-SEA | CAR-LV | JAX-BUF | NE-NYJ | NYG-CLE | DEN-TB | SF-LAR | WAS-CIN
Pick: Colts -1 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -1
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +1.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -1.5
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers +2 vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 1.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -2
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -2.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints -3 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 23.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers +3 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals +3 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 10.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -3.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3.5
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks -4.5 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 17.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -4.5
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Raiders -5.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Raiders -5.5
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -5.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 22.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -5.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Patriots +6.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 11.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -6.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Browns -6.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Browns by 17.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Browns -6.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +7 vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -7
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams +7.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -7.5
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bengals -7.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 25.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -7.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 23
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
