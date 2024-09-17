Saints, Chargers, Week 3 NFL Power Rankings

Published 7:18 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team is on top as we enter Week 3 of the NFL schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 44-19 vs Cowboys

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Eagles
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 26-3 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Steelers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 13-6 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Chargers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 26-23 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Cowboys
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 31-10 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Jaguars
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 26-25 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Falcons
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 23-20 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Dolphins
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 26-23 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Panthers
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 44-19 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Ravens
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 13-6 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 26-25 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Commanders
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 23-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Jets
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 23-17 vs Vikings

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Rams
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 22-21 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Chiefs
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 41-10 vs Rams

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Lions
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 23-17 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Texans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 22-21 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Saints
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 16-10 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Titans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 18-13 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Giants
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Vikings
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 20-16 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Broncos
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 26-3 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Seahawks
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 41-10 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: 49ers
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 20-16 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Cardinals
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 19-13 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Colts
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 18-13 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Bills
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 16-10 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Bears
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs Titans

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Patriots
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 0-17
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Packers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 21-18 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Browns
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 21-18 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Bengals
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

