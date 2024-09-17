Saints, Chargers, Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:18 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Which team is on top as we enter Week 3 of the NFL schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

2-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 44-19 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

2-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 26-3 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

2-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 13-6 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

2-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23

7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 12-5

2-0 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 26-25 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

2-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

1-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 26-23 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

1-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 44-19 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 6-11

0-2 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 13-6 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 8-9

0-2 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 26-25 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23

8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. New England Patriots

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

1-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 10-7

1-1 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 23-17 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 8-9

1-1 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 22-21 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

1-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 41-10 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 14-3

2-0 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 23-17 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 8-9

1-1 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 22-21 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 10-7

1-1 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 16-10 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-1 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 18-13 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Houston Texans

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-0 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 20-16 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 4-13

0-2 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 26-3 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 5-12

1-1 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 5-12

0-2 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 41-10 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-1 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 20-16 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-1 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 19-13 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 4-13

0-2 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 18-13 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23

7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 6-11

0-2 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 16-10 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New York Jets

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-1 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 0-17

0-2 | 0-17 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. New York Giants

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-2 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 21-18 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-1 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 21-18 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23

8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.