Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will be up against the 21st-ranked rushing defense of the Green Bay Packers (142 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming matchup against the Packers this week, should Pollard be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 10.02

10.02 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 15.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 10.2 17 62 0 5 40 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 40th overall in the NFL and 14th at his position, Pollard has accumulated 25.6 fantasy points (12.8 per game) so far in 2024.

In two games Pollard has 144 rushing yards on 33 attempts and one touchdown, and 52 receiving yards on eight catches (10 targets), for a total of 25.6 fantasy points.

In his last game (last week versus the New York Jets), Pollard finished with 10.2 fantasy points — 17 carries, 62 yards; 5 receptions, 40 yards.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!