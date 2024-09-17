Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers and their 26th-ranked passing defense (232 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Burks worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we break down his upcoming matchup versus the Packers.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 2.54

2.54 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Ranked 358th overall in the NFL and 132nd at his position, Burks has accumulated 0.3 fantasy points (0.2 per game) so far in 2024.

In his two games so far this season, Burks has picked up 0.3 fantasy points. He has two receiving yards on one catch (three targets) and zero touchdowns.

