Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd will match up with the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (232 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Boyd be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Packers? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 2.6 5 2 26 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 4.4 fantasy points (2.2 per game) in 2024, Boyd ranks 222nd overall in the NFL and 77th at his position.

Boyd has picked up 44 yards receiving, on five catches (10 targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.4 fantasy points in his two games this season.

In his previous game (last week against the New York Jets), Boyd finished with 2.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 26 yards.

