Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) battle the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 25

Tennessee is -282 on the moneyline, and Oklahoma is +226.

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -282 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This is the first time Oklahoma will play as an underdog this season.

The Sooners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +226 moneyline set for this game.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+7.5)



Tennessee has covered the spread every time so far this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Oklahoma has covered the spread twice this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)

Under (57.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game twice this season.

Oklahoma has not finished a game this season with a combined score over 57.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 57.5 is 39.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (63.7 points per game) and Oklahoma (33.7 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 62.5 60 Implied Total AVG 45 56 34 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 51.7 Implied Total AVG 40 40 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

