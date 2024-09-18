Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 18 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (81-70) go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (74-78) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves, at -150, are favored in this game, while the Reds are underdogs at +125. This game has a total of 8.5 runs (over -110; under -110).

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Schwellenbach has registered nine quality starts this year.

Schwellenbach will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 outings this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 191 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .409.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 646 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.216).

