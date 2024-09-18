How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Today’s MLB lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 18
Oakland Athletics (66-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 1.23 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (83-68) at Colorado Rockies (59-93)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-3, 5.5 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-116) at Los Angeles Angels (61-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jared Shuster (1-4, 4.54 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (73-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.1 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.6 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.9 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62) at Miami Marlins (56-95)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-4, 3.7 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (81-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA)
Houston Astros (82-69) at San Diego Padres (86-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.91 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.76 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-83) at New York Mets (83-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-7, 3.7 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (79-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.5 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80) at St. Louis Cardinals (76-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-0, 0 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (72-79) at Texas Rangers (72-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.5 ERA)
New York Yankees (88-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.9 ERA)
