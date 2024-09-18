How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 18 Published 7:07 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Spencer Schwellenbach and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Jakob Junis on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are seventh-best in baseball with 191 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (646 total runs).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.216).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Schwellenbach (6-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season.

Schwellenbach will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away – Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.