John Edward Southern, 76 Published 10:03 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

John Edward Southern, age 76, passed away September 15, 2024 at his home in the Mulberry Gap Community of Hancock County at the age of 76 . He was saved and joined Mulberry Gap Baptist Church at a young age. John was a lifelong farmer and also retired from the zinc mines. He loved the farm life and his community. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Geraldine (Turner) Southern and his son Matthew Southern. John is survived by; His children; Lt Colonel Morgan Southern and wife Mercedes of Williamsburg, VA. and Mckenzie Southern Reed and husband Jason of Morristown, TN. Grandchildren; Emma Reed, Carson Reed, Grady Reed and Montserrat Southern. Brother; Jerry Southern and wife Carrie. Nieces; Stephanie Shockley, Kelly Drinnon and Rebecca Smith. The family would like to thank those who provided exceptional support and assistance to John for the past few years: Joy Horton, Jerry Hopkins, Holly and Madi Jo Short, Hope Williams, Stephanie McDaniel, and Erin May Collins and special little buddy Manny, and niece Rebecca Smith. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mulberry Gap Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7pm. Rev. Charles Roberts & Rev. Jerry Ramsey officiating. Special music will be provided by Judy McMurray & Billy McMurray A private burial will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolence can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com McNeil Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Southern Family John E. Southern 1947-2024