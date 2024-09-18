MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 19
Published 9:12 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Thursday’s MLB schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
For analysis of all the big games in the MLB today, dive into our betting odds preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 19
San Francisco Giants (74-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-140) over the Giants (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Cleveland Guardians (88-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins -105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-115) over the Twins (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (82-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves +165
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Reds 5, Braves 4
- Moneyline Pick: Reds (165) over the Braves (-200)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (72-80) at Texas Rangers (73-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays -110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-110) over the Blue Jays (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02 ERA)
New York Yankees (88-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees -110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-110) over the Yankees (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.41 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (90-62) at Miami Marlins (56-96)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +170
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-210) over the Marlins (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-7, 3.04 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (76-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Rays 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rays (-115) over the Red Sox (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-7, 4.6 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (100) over the Diamondbacks (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-61) at New York Mets (84-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 6, Phillies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-145) over the Phillies (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-145) over the Pirates (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.45 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.45 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-84) at Chicago Cubs (77-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +155
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Nationals 3
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-190) over the Nationals (+155)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-90) at Houston Astros (82-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +220
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.8 ERA)
