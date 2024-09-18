NFL Week 3 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 3 NFL schedule, including the Baltimore Ravens playing the Dallas Cowboys.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Week 3 of the NFL here. Take a look at the piece below.

How to Watch Week 3 NFL Games

Thursday

New England Patriots at New York Jets

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sunday

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Lumen Field
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Monday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

