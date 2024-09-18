SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4

Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Week 4 of the 2024 college football season features 10 games involving SEC teams. See the article below to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include taking Bowling Green +22.5 against Texas A&M as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Akron vs. South Carolina matchup.

Best Week 4 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 2.8 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: UCLA +24.5 vs. LSU

  • Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 6.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ohio +19.5 vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 3.2 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Akron +28.5 vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 12.4 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +7 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 6.1 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 4 SEC Total Bets

Over 45 – Akron vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Total: 55.7 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 67.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Total: 59.8 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 52.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Total: 45.3 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 56.5 – UCLA vs. LSU

  • Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Total: 50 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 58.5 – Florida vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Projected Total: 55.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 4 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Georgia 3-0 (1-0 SEC) 31.7 / 6.0 402.3 / 202.0
LSU 2-1 (1-0 SEC) 33.3 / 27.0 405.3 / 380.0
Texas A&M 2-1 (1-0 SEC) 32.7 / 17.7 421.0 / 312.0
South Carolina 2-1 (1-1 SEC) 29.0 / 20.3 312.7 / 301.7
Alabama 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 49.0 / 8.7 466.7 / 248.0
Tennessee 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 63.7 / 4.3 639.3 / 160.7
Ole Miss 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 56.0 / 3.0 692.3 / 254.0
Missouri 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 38.7 / 7.0 482.3 / 184.0
Oklahoma 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 33.7 / 11.3 325.3 / 264.7
Texas 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 46.3 / 6.3 516.0 / 245.3
Vanderbilt 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 40.3 / 21.0 364.3 / 298.0
Auburn 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 44.0 / 14.3 472.3 / 340.0
Arkansas 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 46.0 / 22.0 587.3 / 289.7
Mississippi State 1-2 (0-0 SEC) 32.0 / 26.0 375.7 / 388.0
Florida 1-2 (0-1 SEC) 27.3 / 27.0 398.0 / 407.3
Kentucky 1-2 (0-2 SEC) 16.3 / 14.7 261.3 / 215.0

