Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Published 8:43 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wanting to place a bet on some anytime TD props in Week 3? The NFL schedule includes 16 games, so there are a variety of options to choose from. Prior to putting any money on Jordan Mason (-185) or any other player to find the end zone this week, take a peek at this comprehensive list of odds, which we provide below.

Top Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Jordan Mason, 49ers (-185)

  • Week 3: 49ers vs. Rams
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Alvin Kamara, Saints (-180)

  • Week 3: Saints vs. Eagles
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 4
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  Rushing TDs: 4
  • Receiving TDs: 1

Breece Hall, Jets (-180)

  • Week 3: Jets vs. Patriots
  • Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 1

Zack Moss, Bengals (-175)

  • Week 3: Bengals vs. Commanders
  • Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-165)

  • Week 3: Eagles vs. Saints
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 1

Jonathan Taylor, Colts (-155)

  • Week 3: Colts vs. Bears
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-150)

  • Week 3: Packers vs. Titans
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-140)

  • Week 3: Falcons vs. Chiefs
  • Kickoff: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-135)

  • Week 3: Lions vs. Cardinals
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Tony Pollard, Titans (-135)

  • Week 3: Titans vs. Packers
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Josh Allen, Bills (-135)

  • Week 3: Bills vs. Jaguars
  • Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-130)

  • Week 3: Ravens vs. Cowboys
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Joe Mixon, Texans (-125)

  • Week 3: Texans vs. Vikings
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Aaron Jones, Vikings (-125)

  • Week 3: Vikings vs. Texans
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0

Cam Akers, Texans (-125)

  • Week 3: Texans vs. Vikings
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0

