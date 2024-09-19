Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 19 Published 1:24 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (82-70) and the Cincinnati Reds (74-79) will square off on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Great American Ball Park, with Chris Sale getting the ball for the Braves and Julian Aguiar toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Braves (-210), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Reds (+170) The over/under for this contest is 8. The odds to hit the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -210

Braves -210 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +170

Reds +170 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Sale (17-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 29th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.35 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 219 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Sale is trying to earn his eighth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Sale will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He’s averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 193 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (653 total).

The Braves are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.214).

