Claiborne blanks Hancock Co. 28-0 on Blue Devil Night

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne hosted Hancock County on Blue Devil night for a gridiron battle under the Friday night lights. The night was dedicated to the alumni of old Claiborne County High School and the team wore the blue “Devils” jerseys during the game.

With a light rain falling, the two teams took the field, and it didn’t take long for Claiborne to score. Kaden Lovin rushed for the opening touchdown of the night. Aden Roark kicked the point after right into the crossbar, and then it took a fortunate bounce for the Dawgs, and the home team led 7-0.

The rest of the first half was a defensive battle as both teams bent but never broke. Claiborne still led at the half, 7-0.

Claiborne received the kickoff to start the third quarter and a few plays later, Lovin ran in his second touchdown of the night. Roark kicked the point after through the uprights, and Claiborne led 14-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Daniels scored on a keeper; Roark’s point after was good to make it 21-0. Hancock nearly returned the ensuing kickoff the distance, but Anthony Turner made a touchdown saving tackle. The Bulldogs defense stepped up again on a fourth down and made the stop to get the ball back.

Lovin then took a hand-off and went from near his own goal line and rushed out to near the Hancock 40. Corbin Whitaker moved the chains again, but a penalty on the next play backed the Dawgs up. The next play was a Daniels pass to Kristopher Ford to the one-yard line. Roark scored on a short run. His point after was true, 28-0.

The Indians fumbled on their next possession, and the Bulldogs had a short field. Chase Hatfield had a fumble recovery for CHS.

Colton Jones took the QB spot giving Daniels a rest. Jones took a shot down the Indians sideline and the Indians intercepted Jones on their own 10-yard line. Also coming in at the QB spot was Riley Carmack. Neither team found the end zone again and the Bulldogs won with a shutout, 28-0.

This Friday the Bulldogs (2-2) travel to Cosby to battle a good team that defeated Cumberland Gap early in the season, 37-7.