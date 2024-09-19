How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 19 Published 1:05 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds square off on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Matt Olson and TJ Friedl have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth in baseball with 193 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (653 total).

The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 17-3 with a 2.35 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander’s most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Sale is aiming to register his eighth straight quality start in this matchup.

Sale will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He’s averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away – Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino

