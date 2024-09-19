MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 20 Published 9:13 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field at American Family Field.

Check out our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action on Friday.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 20

Washington Nationals (68-84) at Chicago Cubs (77-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -175

Cubs -175 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145

Nationals +145 Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Nationals 4

Cubs 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-175) over the Nationals (+145)

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA) Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Cincinnati Reds (74-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds

Reds Moneyline Underdog: Pirates

Pirates Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4

Reds 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Reds () over the Pirates ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA)

Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-10, 3.87 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-80) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays

Rays Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Rays 5, Blue Jays 4

Rays 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Blue Jays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: TBA

TBA Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-9, 3.44 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4

Orioles 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.6 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-61) at New York Mets (84-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110

Mets -110 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -110

Phillies -110 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4

Mets 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Phillies (-110)

Mets (-110) over the Phillies (-110) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA)

David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -210

Braves -210 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +170

Marlins +170 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Marlins 4

Braves 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-210) over the Marlins (+170)

Braves (-210) over the Marlins (+170) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Moneyline Underdog: Twins

Twins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Twins 5

Red Sox 6, Twins 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the Twins ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -115

Rangers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners -105

Mariners -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 6, Mariners 5

Rangers 6, Mariners 5 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115) over the Mariners (-105)

Rangers (-115) over the Mariners (-105) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)

Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (12-11, 3.62 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175

Royals -175 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145

Giants +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4

Royals 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Giants (+145)

Royals (-175) over the Giants (+145) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA)

Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-4, 7.07 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 5

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 5 Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Diamondbacks ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.91 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-90) at Houston Astros (82-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250

Astros -250 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200

Angels +200 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200)

Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA)

Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-13, 3.6 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -115

Cardinals -115 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105

Guardians -105 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4

Cardinals 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-115) over the Guardians (-105)

Cardinals (-115) over the Guardians (-105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres

Padres Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, White Sox 3

Padres 5, White Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)

New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Athletics

Athletics Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 7, Athletics 6

Yankees 7, Athletics 6 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Athletics ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4

Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA)

