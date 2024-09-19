Panthers drop 40-21 decision to North Greene Published 9:23 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Cumberland Gap Panthers played host to the Huskies of North Greene Friday night in a game that was tight until late.

The Huskies were able to return the opening kick for a touchdown but missed the point-after making it 6-0. North Greene was able to score again later in the first quarter and following the two-point attempt, they led 14-0.

It was then the Panthers started their comeback. With around three minutes to go in the first quarter, Tate Murphy found Benson Hensley in the red zone for a big fourth and 17 conversion setting CG up for a score at the one-yard line. Opening the second quarter, the Panthers did just that with an Allen Brooks rushing touchdown making it 14-7, still in favor of the Huskies.

The next Huskies’ series was well defended by the Gap defense, batting down three consecutive passing attempts to force a punt.

The Panthers had a very effective ground game complemented by a nice passing attack when the situation called for it and capped off a lengthy drive with another Allen Brooks rushing touchdown. The point-after was no good making the score 14-13 but with just six seconds left in the half, this score ensured the Panthers would have an opportunity to double-dip as they would get the ball to start the second half.

The Gap offense continued humming into the third quarter but with around 9:30 to go, the Panthers fumbled the ball and North Greene recovered. The Huskies later scored making it 20-13 and again shortly thereafter on the heels of a pick-six that stretched the lead to 28-13 before the third quarter ended.

During the fourth quarter, the Huskies found the end zone twice more to make it 40-13, but Jacob Jordan returned a late North Greene kick to make it a more respectable 40-21 in a losing effort.

Cumberland Gap (0-4) visits Hampton this Friday at 7 p.m.