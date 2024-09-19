Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 8:44 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

The No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners should come out on top in their game against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21, according to our computer projections. If you’re seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we’ve got you covered below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (+7) Under (57.5) Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 25

Email newsletter signup

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

The Volunteers have a 72.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Volunteers haven’t lost a game against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 7-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Every Volunteers game has gone over the point total this year.

Tennessee games average 61.3 total points per game this season, 3.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.7% chance of a victory for the Sooners.

The Sooners is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Sooners have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Oklahoma this year is 5.8 points less than this game’s over/under.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Volunteers vs. Sooners 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 63.7 4.3 70 1.5 51 10 Oklahoma 33.7 11.3 33.7 11.3 — —

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.