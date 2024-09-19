Titans vs. Packers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 3
Published 2:51 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024
According to bookmakers, the Tennessee Titans (0-2) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The over/under is set at 37.5 points for the outing.
The Titans’ recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Packers.
Titans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Titans (-2.5)
|38
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Titans (-2.5)
|37.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet365
|Titans (-2.5)
|38
|-140
|+120
Tennessee vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
Titans vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Tennessee has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.
- Green Bay has posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, the Packers have one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- One of Green Bay’s two games has gone over the point total.
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Will Levis
|201.5 (-114)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
