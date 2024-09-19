Titans vs. Packers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 3 Published 2:51 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

According to bookmakers, the Tennessee Titans (0-2) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The over/under is set at 37.5 points for the outing.

The Titans’ recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Packers.

Titans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Packers Betting Insights

Tennessee has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Green Bay has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, the Packers have one win ATS (1-1) this year.

One of Green Bay’s two games has gone over the point total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Will Levis 201.5 (-114) – – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

