Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 9:49 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL (142 yards allowed per game).

Is Spears’ game against the Packers this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 7

7 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 6.3 fantasy points (3.2 per game) in 2024, Spears ranks 198th overall in the league and 50th at his position.

Spears has picked up 6.3 fantasy points in his two games this year. He has 10 carries for 41 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 22 receiving yards on six catches (six targets).

In his last game (last week against the New York Jets), Spears finished with 3.1 fantasy points — 6 carries, 20 yards.

