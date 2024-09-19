Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 9:49 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis will take on the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming tilt versus the Packers this week, should Levis be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Levis has 18.2 fantasy points (9.1 per game) — 29th at his position, 100th in the league.

Levis has accumulated 18.2 fantasy points in his two games this year. He has completed 38 of 60 passes for 319 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions, and has run for 74 yards on eight carries.

In his last game (last week versus the New York Jets), Levis finished with 11.5 fantasy points — 19-of-28 (67.9%), 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 carries, 38 yards.

