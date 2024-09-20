Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3 Published 5:38 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-2) square off against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX

Nissan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (one point) is a little tighter than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Titans, though the data still has them as the favorite.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.

This is the first game this season the Titans are playing as the moneyline favorite.

Tennessee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)

Packers (+2.5) The Titans have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Packers have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-1-0).

In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)

Over (38) These teams average 39.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 1.5 more than the over/under of 38.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46 points per game, eight more than the over/under in this game.

Each of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have finished under or pushed the over/under.

One of the Packers’ two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

