Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3
Published 5:38 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-2) square off against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.
Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this game suggested by the model (one point) is a little tighter than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Titans, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.
- This is the first game this season the Titans are playing as the moneyline favorite.
- Tennessee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)
- The Titans have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Packers have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-1-0).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- These teams average 39.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 1.5 more than the over/under of 38.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46 points per game, eight more than the over/under in this game.
- Each of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have finished under or pushed the over/under.
- One of the Packers’ two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
