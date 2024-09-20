Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 20 Published 5:33 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (83-70) on Friday, Sept. 20, when they take on Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins (56-97) at LoanDepot park at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -225, are favored in this matchup, while the Marlins are underdogs at +180. The total for this matchup is 8.5.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -225

Braves -225 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +180

Marlins +180 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Morton is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Morton will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 199 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (668 total).

The Braves’ .308 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.54 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.215).

