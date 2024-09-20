How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Friday, September 20, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s MLB action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 20
How to Watch Today's MLB Action – Sept. 20
Washington Nationals (68-85) at Chicago Cubs (78-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Cincinnati Reds (74-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-10, 3.87 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (73-80) at Tampa Bay Rays (75-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-9, 3.44 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.6 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) at New York Mets (85-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (12-11, 3.62 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-4, 7.07 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-91) at Houston Astros (83-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-13, 3.6 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)
New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA)

