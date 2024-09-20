How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 20 Published 7:16 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Otto Lopez and Michael Harris II hit the field when the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at LoanDepot park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

TV Channel: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 199 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 668 (4.4 per game).

The Braves are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.215).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (8-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season.

The righty’s last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Morton is looking for his third straight quality start.

Morton will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away Grant Holmes Adam Oller 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Charlie Morton David Peterson

