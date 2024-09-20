Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21
Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) into their battle versus the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
We will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|357 YDS / 9 TD / 119 YPG / 7.9 YPC
7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 23.3 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|698 YDS (71.6%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
102 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 34 RUSH YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|222 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 10.1 YPC
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|5 REC / 169 YDS / 2 TD / 56.3 YPG
|Tyre West
|DL
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Dominic Bailey
|DL
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jakobe Thomas
|DB
|3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Oklahoma Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jackson Arnold
|QB
|484 YDS (62.8%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
159 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 53 RUSH YPG
|Deion Burks
|WR
|22 REC / 169 YDS / 3 TD / 56.3 YPG
|Taylor Tatum
|RB
|99 YDS / 2 TD / 33 YPG / 7.1 YPC
2 REC / 12 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4 REC YPG
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB
|126 YDS / 0 TD / 42 YPG / 4.1 YPC
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|32 TKL / 1 TFL
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|DB
|15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|R Mason Thomas
|DL
|6 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Gracen Halton
|DL
|7 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2024
|vs. Temple
|W 51-3
|9/7/2024
|vs. Houston
|W 16-12
|9/14/2024
|vs. Tulane
|W 34-19
|9/21/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–
|9/28/2024
|at Auburn
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Texas
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. South Carolina
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Maine
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Missouri
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/30/2024
|at LSU
|–