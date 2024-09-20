Where to Watch Titans vs. Packers on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 22 Published 4:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-2) play the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Tune in to TV to see the Titans battle the Packers.

Sep 22, 2024: Titans vs. Packers Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Calvin Ridley WR 7 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 63.5 YPG Tony Pollard RB 144 YDS / 1 TD / 72 YPG / 4.4 YPC

8 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 26 REC YPG Will Levis QB 319 YDS (63.3%) / 2 TD / 3 INT

74 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 37 RUSH YPG Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD / 15.5 YPG Harold Landry OLB 9 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 9 TKL / 0 TFL Ernest Jones LB 12 TKL / 2 TFL Roger McCreary CB 8 TKL / 4 TFL

Titans Injuries

Jordan Morgan | OT (Out) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Carrington Valentine | CB (Doubtful) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Jordan Love | QB (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Passing Stats: 34-for-17 | 260 YDS | 2 TDs | 1 INT

34-for-17 | 260 YDS | 2 TDs | 1 INT Elgton Jenkins | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats (2023): 5 GP

5 GP Josh Jacobs | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Back

Back

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Rushing Stats: 48 ATT | 235 YDS | 0 TDs

48 ATT | 235 YDS | 0 TDs Kingsley Enagbare | DL (Unspecified) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Clark | DL (Unspecified) Injury: Toe

Toe

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Rasheed Walker | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

2 GP Zach Tom | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Quadricep

Quadricep

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Jayden Reed | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Calf

Calf

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Receiving Stats: 8 TAR | 6 REC | 147 YDS | 1 TD

8 TAR | 6 REC | 147 YDS | 1 TD Josh Myers | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Tucker Kraft | TE (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers – FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins – ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts – CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills – CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions – FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots – FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Packers Key Players

Name Position Stats Jayden Reed WR 6 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 73.5 YPG Josh Jacobs RB 235 YDS / 0 TD / 117.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC Jordan Love QB 260 YDS (50%) / 2 TD / 1 INT Malik Willis QB 122 YDS (80%) / 1 TD / 0 INT

41 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG Keisean Nixon CB 10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Quay Walker LB 17 TKL / 1 TFL Xavier McKinney SAF 8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Javon Bullard SAF 16 TKL / 0 TFL

Packers Injuries

Packers Schedule