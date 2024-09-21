Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 21 Published 5:32 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (83-71) will match up against Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins (57-97) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, Sept. 21. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Braves (-250), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Marlins (+200) The over/under for this game has been set at 8.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +200

Marlins +200 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried will aim to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.49 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 159 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Fried has collected 14 quality starts this year.

Fried will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in baseball with 201 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 11th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (671 total runs).

The Braves are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.218).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.