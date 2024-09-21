How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 21 Published 4:05 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

Adam Oller gets the nod on the mound for the Miami Marlins in the second of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 201 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 11th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (671 total runs).

The Braves’ .308 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.218).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Max Fried (9-10) out to make his 28th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-10 with a 3.49 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander’s last appearance came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

Fried has collected 14 quality starts this year.

Fried will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Charlie Morton David Peterson 9/27/2024 Royals – Home – Brady Singer

