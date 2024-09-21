How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22 Published 10:56 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

On a Sunday WNBA playoff slate that includes four compelling contests, the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to catch.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

