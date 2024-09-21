How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22

Published 10:56 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22

On a Sunday WNBA playoff slate that includes four compelling contests, the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to catch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

