MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 22
Published 9:13 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024
In a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch.
Here is the betting info to dissect prior to Sunday’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 22
Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the Twins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.3 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) at Cincinnati Reds (76-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Reds (100) over the Pirates (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (81-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles () over the Tigers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.36 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (73-82) at Tampa Bay Rays (77-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Rays 4, Blue Jays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Blue Jays ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (84-71) at Miami Marlins (57-98)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165
- Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 6, Marlins 5
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-200) over the Marlins (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-92) at Houston Astros (84-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +220
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.21 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (76-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-105) over the Giants (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Diamondbacks (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (90-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Guardians ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA)
Washington Nationals (69-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 4, Nationals 3
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Nationals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (79-75) at Texas Rangers (73-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Rangers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 2.85 ERA)
New York Yankees (90-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-87)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 6, Athletics 5
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Athletics ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (14-6, 3.14 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (59-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 3
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-118) at San Diego Padres (88-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, White Sox 3
- Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) at New York Mets (86-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Phillies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA)
