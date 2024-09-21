MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 22 Published 9:13 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

In a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch.

Here is the betting info to dissect prior to Sunday’s MLB action.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 22

Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Moneyline Underdog: Twins

Twins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 5, Twins 4

Red Sox 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the Twins ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA) Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.3 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) at Cincinnati Reds (76-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -120

Reds -120 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +100

Pirates +100 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4

Reds 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Reds (100) over the Pirates (-120)

Reds (100) over the Pirates (-120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)

Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (81-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4

Orioles 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA)

Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.36 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-82) at Tampa Bay Rays (77-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays

Rays Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Rays 4, Blue Jays 3

Rays 4, Blue Jays 3 Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Blue Jays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA)

Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (84-71) at Miami Marlins (57-98)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200

Braves -200 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165

Marlins +165 Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Braves 6, Marlins 5

Braves 6, Marlins 5 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-200) over the Marlins (+165)

Braves (-200) over the Marlins (+165) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA)

Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-92) at Houston Astros (84-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -275

Astros -275 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +220

Angels +220 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220)

Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.21 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (76-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -115

Royals -115 Moneyline Underdog: Giants -105

Giants -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4

Royals 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-105) over the Giants (-115)

Royals (-105) over the Giants (-115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA)

Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120

Brewers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +100

Diamondbacks +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Diamondbacks (+100)

Brewers (-120) over the Diamondbacks (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (90-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Moneyline Underdog: Guardians

Guardians Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4

Cardinals 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Guardians ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA)

Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA)

Washington Nationals (69-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Moneyline Underdog: Nationals

Nationals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 4, Nationals 3

Cubs 4, Nationals 3 Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Nationals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (79-75) at Texas Rangers (73-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Moneyline Underdog: Rangers

Rangers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Mariners 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Rangers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 2.85 ERA)

New York Yankees (90-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Athletics

Athletics Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 6, Athletics 5

Yankees 6, Athletics 5 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Athletics ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA)

Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (14-6, 3.14 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 3

Dodgers 5, Rockies 3 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA) Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-118) at San Diego Padres (88-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres

Padres Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, White Sox 3

Padres 5, White Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA)

Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA) White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) at New York Mets (86-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets

Mets Moneyline Underdog: Phillies

Phillies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4

Mets 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Phillies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA)

Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA)

