SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024

Week 4 of the college football schedule includes 10 games with SEC teams in action. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida vs. Mississippi State | Ohio vs. Kentucky

SEC Scores | Week 4

Florida 45 – Mississippi State 28

Florida covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS)

Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Marcus Burke (4 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mario Craver (6 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Mississippi State 503 Total Yards 480 277 Passing Yards 240 226 Rushing Yards 240 1 Turnovers 1

Kentucky 41 – Ohio 6

Kentucky covered the 21-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Kentucky Top Performers

Passing: Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS)

Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (10 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS)

Ohio Top Performers

Passing: Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS)

Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS) Receiving: Coleman Owen (5 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ohio Kentucky 223 Total Yards 488 110 Passing Yards 282 113 Rushing Yards 206 2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 4 SEC Schedule

Georgia Southern Eagles at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

