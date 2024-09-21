SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024
Published 8:28 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024
Week 4 of the college football schedule includes 10 games with SEC teams in action. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
Florida vs. Mississippi State | Ohio vs. Kentucky
SEC Scores | Week 4
Florida 45 – Mississippi State 28
Florida covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Marcus Burke (4 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mario Craver (6 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Florida
|Mississippi State
|503
|Total Yards
|480
|277
|Passing Yards
|240
|226
|Rushing Yards
|240
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Kentucky 41 – Ohio 6
Kentucky covered the 21-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.
Kentucky Top Performers
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (10 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS)
Ohio Top Performers
- Passing: Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS)
- Receiving: Coleman Owen (5 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Ohio
|Kentucky
|223
|Total Yards
|488
|110
|Passing Yards
|282
|113
|Rushing Yards
|206
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 4 SEC Schedule
Georgia Southern Eagles at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.