Titans vs. Packers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 3 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Our computer model predicts the Titans will earn a victory — see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Titans own the 24th-ranked offense this season (272 yards per game), and they’ve been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with only 206.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Packers rank 13th in the NFL (22.5 points per game), and they are 18th defensively (22 points allowed per contest).

Titans vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+3) Over (37.5) Titans 22, Packers 21

Titans Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Titans a 60.8% chance to win.

Tennessee has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee games have not hit the over yet this season.

Titans games average 42 total points per game this season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

Green Bay has covered once in two games with a spread this year.

Games featuring Green Bay have gone over the point total once this year.

The average total for Packers games is 45.5 points, eight more than this game’s over/under.

Titans vs. Packers 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 17 24 17 24 17 24 Packers 22.5 22 16 10 29 34

