Will Calvin Ridley Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:54 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Packers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has been targeted on 13 occasions, and has seven catches, leading the Titans with 127 yards (63.5 per game) while also scoring one TD this year.

Ridley has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Bet on Ridley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.