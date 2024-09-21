Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:54 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

The Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers are slated to square off in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chigoziem Okonkwo hit paydirt in this tilt? Let’s take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Packers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has five catches on five targets for 31 yards and one score, with an average of 15.5 yards per game.

In one of two games this season, Okonkwo has a touchdown catch. He hasn’t, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Bet on Okonkwo’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.