Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:53 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Will DeAndre Hopkins find his way into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers come together in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has chipped in with two catches for 17 yards this year. He has been targeted three times.

Having played two games this season, Hopkins has not had a TD reception.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0

