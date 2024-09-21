Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:53 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Should you bet on Tony Pollard hitting paydirt in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Packers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 144 yards (72 per game), with one touchdown.

Pollard has also added eight catches for 52 yards (26 per game).

Pollard has one rushing TD this year.

Bet on Pollard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Tony Pollard Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.