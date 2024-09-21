Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 2:17 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Looking for Tyjae Spears’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Spears has rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has six catches (six targets) for 22 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

  • Spears shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, ankle).
  • The Titans have no other RB on the injury list.

Titans vs. Packers Game Info

  • Game Day: September 22, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Spread: Titans -3
  • Total: 37.5 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
10 41 0 4.1 6 6 22 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0
Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup