Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:17 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

In terms of season stats, Spears has rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has six catches (six targets) for 22 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Spears shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, ankle).

The Titans have no other RB on the injury list.

Titans vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: September 22, 2024

September 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 37.5 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 10 41 0 4.1 6 6 22 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0

