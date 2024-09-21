Will Will Levis Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:54 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

The Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers are slated to play in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Will Levis hit paydirt in this tilt? Let’s take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Packers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has racked up eight carries for 74 yards (37 per game).

Levis does not have a rushing touchdown in two games.

Bet on Levis’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Will Levis Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.