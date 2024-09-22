Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 22 Published 1:24 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (84-71) and the Miami Marlins (57-98) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, Sept. 22 at LoanDepot park, with Grant Holmes getting the nod for the Braves and Darren McCaughan taking the mound for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The Braves (-200), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this contest against the Marlins (+165) This game has a total of 8.5 runs (over -125; under +105).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200

Braves -200 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165

Marlins +165 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -125, Under: +105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Holmes (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He’s put together a 3.84 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Holmes has recorded one quality start this year.

Holmes enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had 12 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 204 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (677 total runs).

The Braves are 16th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.53 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.216).

